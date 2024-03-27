Former WWE champion reveals his reaction to Vince McMahon pitching a surprising new character (Exclusive)

A former WWE Tag Team Champion recently spoke about a surprising call he received from Vince McMahon, one that set him on a unique path.

Jacques Rougeau recently recalled the origins of 'The Mountie' character, stating that it was first pitched by Vince McMahon himself. The character was introduced in 1991 when Rougeau returned to WWF with Jimmy Hart by his side. The gimmick was essentially of a cattle prod-wielding Royal Candian Mounted Police Officer whose catchphrase was that he "always gets his man."

While speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion said that he was initially quite surprised to hear the pitch. However, his apprehensiveness could not outweigh his enthusiasm, and he ended up fully adopting the character.

"Just one given day I got a call from Vince. Vince called me up and he said Jacques, he says I got a, I have a character I would like for you to do. And I said, okay, I was very excited, I said okay. I said what is it, he says, well you are gonna becoming a Mountie, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police. And I said okay... Wow you are talking about a different character. I am not a real policeman, you know it's like well I am gonna be a Mountie, I don't even know how to saddle a horse." [28:45 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The former WWE Superstar is currently not active in the ring, although he is still as passionate about the business as ever.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here