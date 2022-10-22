Former WWE Champion reveals he has been in touch with Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has not been seen in a WWE ring since his unceremonious exit following a chaotic Royal Rumble 2022. During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle revealed that Shane McMahon continues to be in regular contact with a handful of his high-profile friends in wrestling, including The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and The Rock.

Shane O'Mac received a lot of backstage heat for his work at the Rumble and was allegedly ousted from the company by his father and former CEO, Vince McMahon. While Shane has been spotted making a few public appearances recently, not much has been revealed about his WWE future.

Kurt Angle stated that he'd last spoken to Shane McMahon a couple of months back. It was noted that Shane McMahon himself reached out to Angle as they shared a close friendship outside the squared circle.

Here's what the Olympic gold medalist revealed in a special Ask Kurt Anything Q&A session:

"You know what? We talked to each other about two months ago on the phone. I did talk to him," said Kurt Angle. "He reached out to me and asked me how I was doing. Shane, out of the blue, he always keeps in touch with his closest friends. Undertaker, me, Stone Cold, and even Dwayne Johnson when he can, but Shane always reaches out. He always wants to keep in touch with everybody that he was close to." [32:25 - 32:50]

"He was such a great athlete" - Kurt Angle on Shane McMahon

McMahon wrestled in many matches throughout his career, and despite not being a full-time talent, he often left the fans stunned with his daredevilry.

Kurt Angle had one of the most brutal matches of his career against Shane McMahon at King of the Ring 2001. Hence, he had the utmost respect for his former kayfabe rival.

Angle said McMahon was an incredibly gifted athlete and even recalled the latter's death-defying dive onto The Big Show from more than 20 years ago.

He added:

"It's amazing how good Shane was, even though he wrestled very little. He was such a great athlete. How about those falls off the ledge? Thirty feet above the Titantron! It was ridiculous when he landed on Big Show. It seemed like he was falling for ten seconds." [34:00 - 34:30]

It will be interesting to see if the former champion returns to the company under the new management.

