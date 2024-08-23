  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Former WWE champion reveals how Triple H hid him before critical moment

Former WWE champion reveals how Triple H hid him before critical moment

By Sheron
Modified Aug 23, 2024 06:53 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE goes to great lengths to present its fans with the best twists and drama. Due to the presence of a camera in every person's hand, the Stamford-based promotion must hide its superstars before they make a comeback. Interestingly, one name that had to stay in hiding revealed how Triple H had hidden him before a critical moment.

Johnny Gargano is a former one-time WWE Tag Team Champion who secured the title with his teammate Tommaso Ciampa. The DIY member left the company in 2021 but made a big comeback in August 2022. However, to surprise fans, he had to hide in the locker room of the Toronto Raptors of the NBA to make a completely covert entry.

He had already made the details of his hiding public back then. However, he has now talked about Triple H’s involvement in a recent post on Instagram.

also-read-trending Trending
“Two years ago today, around this time, I was hiding by myself in the Toronto Raptors locker room, waiting to return to @WWE on Monday Night RAW. Tommaso and Triple H did come to visit me, but only a handful of people in the world knew I was actually in the building that night. Genuine surprises are incredibly rare in this day and age, but I'll always be proud we were able to create such a cool moment!” he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Notably, Gargano hid for about eight hours in the locker room before being brought into the arena for his surprise return. Interestingly, WWE utilized the same tactics to keep the return of another top superstar a secret in July 2024.

How did WWE hide Rhea Ripley before her surprising comeback?

The return of Rhea Ripley after an injury hiatus on RAW shocked everyone. Mami caught Dominik Mysterio red-handed as he had almost kissed Liv Morgan after defeating his father, Rey Mysterio. Notably, the Stamford-based promotion had to bring the Australian superstar back in extreme secrecy to preserve the shock value.

According to a report by PW Insider, Triple H flew Rhea Ripley into Ottawa, Canada, via a private plane. Later, when she reached the Canadian Tire Center, she hid backstage all day. It was only when the show was about to end that she came out, and her entrance theme was blasted in the faces of Dom and Morgan.

youtube-cover

The effort paid off and built the ground for a highly successful SummerSlam PLE that has uplifted the Judgment Day storyline. It would be interesting to see what awaits in the next chapter of this storyline at Bash in Berlin.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी