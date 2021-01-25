Former WWE Champion reveals how Vince McMahon was 'caught dancing' to his entrance music

In a recent interview, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal revealed how Vince McMahon was once "caught dancing" to his entrance theme.

Jinder Mahal will be a part of the WWE Superstar Spectacle, which will take place tomorrow on India's Republic Day. A number of Indian WWE Superstars will be showcased at the event, along with top main roster stars.

Jinder Mahal recently spoke to WWE Now India. During the interview, Jinder was asked whether he ever dances to his own theme song. Mahal said that he did not, but he did have a funny story about how Vince McMahon was once spotted dancing to it. Jinder Mahal did not see this himself but was told about it by Tamina.

"I do not but there is one person who was caught dancing to it. I did not see it. This is gonna be hilarious. So, Tamina one time told me that she was in Gorilla, where we make our entrance right before the stage and the ramp. This is where Vince [McMahon] sits. Vince McMahon sits with all the monitors and he watches. So she told me that when my music hit and I went out, Vince was dancing at his table to my entrance music. So although I have not, Vince McMahon has," said Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal's message to members of the WWE Universe

Jinder Mahal also had a message for fans, thanking them for their support during his time out injured. Jinder promised to return their love by doing his best to get back to the top again.

"Thank you for all the support, all the love, especially during this injury time. I received many messages and please continue to tune in and I promise to give you guys 100%. All the love that you guys showed me, I will return that with hard work and hopefully achieve something great again and make India proud one more time," Jinder added.

Jinder Mahal will return to action at the WWE Superstar Spectacle tomorrow night.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

