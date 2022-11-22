Former WWE Champion reveals that Vince McMahon hated iconic WrestleMania main event (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has booked and produced some of the greatest moments in the company. WrestleMania's main event is considered the pinnacle of the wrestling industry, but it hasn't always gone according to plan. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter revealed the iconic main event that McMahon hated.

It was WrestleMania 6 in 1990, and Hulk Hogan headlined the show in Toronto against The Ultimate Warrior.

Dubbed as "The UltimateChallenge," then-Intercontinental Champion, The Ultimate Warrior, defeated Hulk Hogan in the main event to become a double champion, winning his sole WWE Championship as well. However, Warrior was never known to be a proficient wrestler.

Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter revealed that he was so impressed by the production of WrestleMania 6 that he wrote a letter to Vince McMahon. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, he called the main event between Warrior and Hogan "PU" (pronounced Pee-yoo - to signify something being awful):

"The last time I watched a [WWE] show six years before they had maybe three or four cameras. Now here is a 16-20 character pay-per-view shoot. I put a pencil on paper and wrote 'Dear Pvt. McMahon - just watched WrestleMania 6, went through the whole thing. Can't believe your production. Your production is superior to everybody. Nobody can come close to what I just saw. Hollywood couldn't even come close to that.' So I signed 'Sgt. Slaughter. P.S. - The match between The Ultimate Puke and' [Hulk Hogan] was P.U' and sent it off to him." (4:25-5:21)

He would receive a call back, where the person on the other line simply shouted "VINCE!" and he understood who it was. He also admitted that the WrestleMania 6 main event was awful:

"There's only one Vince [McMahon]. So he said 'I got the note. Appreciate the feedback on the production. And I appreciate someone like you seeing that. And you're right, the match was a P.U. So are you ready to go back to work? You're done with Hasbro right?' And I went 'How do you know that?' and he goes 'I'm Vince McMahon, that's what I do.'" (5:42-6:12)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince McMahon's relationship with The Ultimate Warrior would sour until 2014

While The Ultimate Warrior was the man who Vince McMahon chose as the successor to Hulk Hogan, the former wouldn't experience the same success in terms of crowds that he could draw.

While Warrior's initial issues came with contract and payment issues, he was eventually fired when the government investigated WWE for steroid usage.

Even his hyped 1996 return would be marred by issues as he reportedly wanted time to grieve his father's death - an excuse that Vince McMahon didn't buy. Warrior, however, claimed that there was a dispute with WWE for selling his merchandise without giving him a percentage.

They would eventually make it up before Warrior's Hall of Fame induction and unfortunate death days later.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes