"It just feels right" - Former WWE Champion on Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief persona (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston has acknowledged the greatness of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief character.

Ahead of tonight's huge match between The New Day and The Bloodline, Kofi Kingston sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. When asked about Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kingston spoke about Reigns finding himself through his Tribal Chief character over the past year:

"I think this past year Roman has really found himself," Kofi Kingston said. "Just this like cool, cocky, collected, sadistic persona. It just feels right. I think we all saw it during the pandemic, and we're watching it unfold like, oh this Tribal Chief thing, he found it! You get on the edge of your seat, and you want to know like what he's going to say next and how he's going to perform."

Kofi Kingston on what Roman Reigns brings to the rivalry between The New Day and The Usos

Kofi Kingston says the addition of Roman Reigns adds a lot to the rivalry between The New Day and The Usos, stating Reigns had grown a lot since his matches against New Day when he was part of The Shield.

"So, yeah, obviously, Roman brings a lot to the table when you talk about this rivalry," Kofi Kingston continued. "But yeah, we've mixed it up with Roman too. I mean, The New Day and The Shield have had some incredible matches, but I think the difference is, like I said before, Roman has grown so much since those days, and now he's the best version of himself."

