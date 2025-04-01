Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day's win on RAW last night. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio of the heel faction defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match.

Things have not been going well in The Judgment Day lately, with tension evident between Finn Balor and the trio of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. Balor had also been going through a rough patch, with his last victory coming on November 25, 2024. However, The Prince and Mysterio put their differences aside to defeat Breakker and Penta on WWE RAW in London.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said The Judgment Day "has no juice" and thus, no one benefitted from its win on the red brand.

"We had Penta and Bron Breakker against Finn and Dom and there was a little miscommunication where Breakker winds up spearing Penta. Why would they put The Judgment Day over? I have no idea! The Judgment Day has zero juice. Why would they beat anybody? Where are you going with The Judgment Day at this point?" [From 1:14:22 onwards]

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio seem set to contest for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Penta is likely to be included in the match. He was accidentally speared by Bron Breakker during the tag team match.

