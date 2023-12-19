Former WWE champion's 14-month streak comes to an end on RAW 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw R-Truth and JD McDonagh collide in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Truth was basically in a handicap match as Dominik Mysterio remained at ringside to help his fellow Judgment Day member. Still, Truth was able to man the tide and secure the win following a Belly to Belly Suplex through a table.

The headlines following the match were the fact that this should now force JD out of Judgment Day when he worked so hard to get into the group, but it was interestingly Truth's first win on RAW since October 2022.

Truth was able to pick up the win over The Miz on his last outing but went on to head to NXT and suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for most of the year.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion returned to the company a few weeks ago at Survivor Series: WarGames and has since got it into his head that he could be a member of The Judgment Day.

His win on WWE RAW could force McDonagh to leave the group, but it won't give Truth what he actually wants, which is a place in the group.

