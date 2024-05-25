Former WWE champion's 204-day streak ends on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a multi-time champion's streak came to an end. Bianca Belair suffered her first pinfall loss in over 204 days at the hands of Nia Jax in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

During the bout, The Irresistible Force slammed The EST of WWE face-first into the mat and tossed her across the ring. She then hit her with a splash in the corner, but Belair locked Nia Jax in a sleeper hold, which she easily broke out of. Bianca Belair took out Nia with a crossbody at ringside, followed by a dropkick.

Back in the ring, Nia Jax nailed Belair with a Samoan Drop and got a two-count. The latter hit her with a crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but only got a two-count. Bianca was still dealing with her injured knee, which affected her throughout the whole match on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Belair hit Nia Jax with a series of strikes, but The Irresistible Force kept targeting her leg. Bianca Belair nailed Nia Jax with a powerbomb for a nearfall. She tried to hit the KOD, but her knee gave out. Nia capitalized and nailed Belair with a senton, followed by the Annihilator to win the match via pinfall on WWE SmackDown.

Do you think Nia Jax will become Queen of the Ring?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback