Former WWE champion's 4-month streak comes to an end against Judgment Day member on RAW

The Judgment Day was in action this week on WWE RAW, with Finn Balor being forced to step into the ring with Tommaso Ciampa after R-Truth set up the match and goaded him into it last week.

Despite Damian Priest being at ringside to support his tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa was still able to pick up a major win following the outside distraction.

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reunited late last year and have since been working as a team on RAW, which could be why it has taken since September for Ciampa to pick up a singles win on the red brand.

Ciampa's last win came against Ludwig Kaiser on September 25th, but he has since been defeated by both Gunther and Kaiser in the weeks that followed.

This win is huge for Ciampa since he has now pinned one-half of the Tag Team Champions, and it could lead to a title match for DIY in the near future, especially if Gargano is able to secure a win over Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

