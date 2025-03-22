Former WWE champion's 592-day streak comes to a surprisng end on SmackDown

A major WWE star suffered a surprising pinfall loss on the latest episode of SmackDown. Jade Cargill lost to Liv Morgan during the show, ending a streak that had lasted nearly two years.

Even though The Judgment Day member wasn't responsible for attacking The Storm last November, as Naomi has already admitted that it was her, the two stars still don't like each other. Plus, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are arguably WWE Women's Tag Team Champions right now because Jade wasn't there to defend the titles with Bianca Belair.

Liv Morgan tried to abandon her match on SmackDown this week, but she was dragged back into the ring. After Raquel Rodriguez distracted the referee, Naomi came out and smashed Jade Cargill in the face with the tag title belt, knocking her out. Morgan then capitalized, as she hit her finisher and emerged victorious.

Cargill made her official WWE debut at Fastlane 2023, and 592 days later, she suffered her first pinfall loss in singles competition. Before facing Liv Morgan, she had never pinned in a one-on-one match in the Stamford-based promotion. That 19-month streak is now over.

Liv Morgan has now pinned Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Jade Cargill, in less than a year.

