Former WWE Champion's backstage relationship with Vince McMahon revealed

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently revealed details on the relationship between legendary performer Rey Mysterio and Vince McMahon.

The Master of the 619 has worked with McMahon's promotion on and off for two decades. According to Dominik, his father and the WWE Chairman have developed an intense bond backstage. The elder Mysterio is now very comfortable speaking with Vince, especially if something is required for a match or storyline.

During a recent interview with Metro, Dominik said he has not yet started pitching ideas to Vince McMahon backstage. The RAW star is happy with his current position on the roster and lets his father Rey take the lead on creative discussions with their boss. Dominik said that he doesn't like to "b**** and moan" about his work and feels that he will get comfortable enough to pitch his own ideas with time.

For now, though, he's making the most of what's handed to him. Revealing more details about Rey's relationship and conversations with Vince, Dominik said:

"If anything needs to be said or told, that's where Pops comes in and handles what needs to be handled. I'm not the type of person to complain or bitch and moan; that's not how I was raised.' My dad, if he sees something or if he has an idea, he'll go straight to Vince. If we're putting our match together, and he goes, "Man, well, we have to get this dive approved by Vince," my dad will be like, "I'll do it! I'll go talk to Vince!"

The young Mysterio has only been with WWE for three years. Speaking on his own relationship with McMahon when compared to his father's, Dominik said:

"Very casual about it because their relationship has been going on for years now. So, I think slowly but surely once I start getting a bit more comfortable, I'm sure I'll be able to go in there and pitch some ideas and have conversations with him. But at the moment, it's just a very professional hi and bye.'" he concluded.

Rey Mysterio reveals his plans in WWE

In a recent episode of Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would take a step back when he feels Dominik is ready to take off on his own. The masked legend hopes to see his son take complete control of his WWE career by the end of this year.

Mysterio also revealed that veteran superstars Randy Orton and Edge often advise Dominik backstage. Rey Mysterio wants his tag team partner to eventually branch out and take care of things independently.

