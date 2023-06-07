Former WWE Champion's brother was used as body double in disturbing segment involving Torrie Wilson

WWE used a familiar name as a body double for Kurt Angle during a segment with Torrie Wilson and Big Show back in 2004.

On the April 15, 2004, episode of WWE SmackDown, Big Show threw Kurt Angle off a balcony in a disturbing moment. The final visual of the segment was Angle lying unconscious on the floor, surrounded by a pool of his blood.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion revealed an interesting detail about the segment with Torrie Wilson. As per Angle, his brother Eric was the one who took the dangerous bump that night.

"Eric Angle comes up, steps in for me. If you noticed, they cut the camera and cut back and the head's a little smaller. And you know what, he took the craziest effing bump ever," said Angle. "The crash pad was only six inches high. He went 20 feet down. I mean, I wouldn't have taken that bump even if Vince asked me to, if I was healthy. My brother Eric took that bump for me and I love him for it." [3:07-3:38]

Why did Big Show target Torrie Wilson that night?

Big Show had threatened to quit if he lost to Eddie Guerrero on the April 15, 2004, episode of SmackDown. The veteran ended up losing to the then-WWE Champion that night.

The behemoth later saw Torrie Wilson laughing with the makeup lady. He was convinced that Wilson laughed at him after his loss and began stalking the terrified female star.

Show finally caught hold of Torrie and threatened to throw her off a balcony. Kurt Angle intervened and convinced Big Show to let go of Torrie. The enraged giant instead grabbed Angle and chokeslammed him off the balcony.

