Former WWE champion's heartbreaking run continues after major loss on RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 15, 2025 01:53 GMT
WWE RAW
This star is a former WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has been on a heartbreaking run. This disappointing streak continued this week on RAW.

Bayley's WWE run took a downturn around WrestleMania 41. She was attacked before the event and was sidelined for several weeks. When she returned, she immediately went after the woman who attacked her, Becky Lynch. She also found herself in the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture against The Man. The Role Model competed for the title on the June 23 episode of RAW. However, the match ended in a disqualification when Lyra Valkyria got involved and attacked Lynch.

Lyra Valkyria and The Role Model competed in a number one contender's match the following week on RAW, but the match did not produce a clear winner. As a result, at WWE Evolution 2025, both women challenged Lynch for the title. This time, The Man was able to retain her title again.

Tonight on the red brand, it was announced that Bayley and Lyra Valkyria would compete in a two-out-of-three falls match, where the winner will go on to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. After a hard-fought contest, Lyra walked away with the win. With this loss, Bayley's heartbreaking losing streak continues. She has not won a match decisively since she returned after being attacked at WrestleMania 41. Her last decisive victory took place on the April 14 episode of RAW against Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Women's Champion after this loss.

Edited by Neda Ali
