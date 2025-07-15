Former WWE champion's heartbreaking run continues after major loss on RAW

A former WWE champion has been on a heartbreaking run. This disappointing streak continued this week on RAW.

Ad

Bayley's WWE run took a downturn around WrestleMania 41. She was attacked before the event and was sidelined for several weeks. When she returned, she immediately went after the woman who attacked her, Becky Lynch. She also found herself in the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture against The Man. The Role Model competed for the title on the June 23 episode of RAW. However, the match ended in a disqualification when Lyra Valkyria got involved and attacked Lynch.

Ad

Trending

Lyra Valkyria and The Role Model competed in a number one contender's match the following week on RAW, but the match did not produce a clear winner. As a result, at WWE Evolution 2025, both women challenged Lynch for the title. This time, The Man was able to retain her title again.

Tonight on the red brand, it was announced that Bayley and Lyra Valkyria would compete in a two-out-of-three falls match, where the winner will go on to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. After a hard-fought contest, Lyra walked away with the win. With this loss, Bayley's heartbreaking losing streak continues. She has not won a match decisively since she returned after being attacked at WrestleMania 41. Her last decisive victory took place on the April 14 episode of RAW against Liv Morgan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Women's Champion after this loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!