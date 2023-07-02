Ronda Rousey was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions when she walked into WWE Money in the Bank before losing her titles, streak, and best friend.

Rousey hasn't been pinned in 2023, but she has had Shayna Baszler by her side for much of that time, and it seems that their alliance and their reign are now over. The two women were on top when Rousey tagged in, and Baszler then attacked her from behind before exiting the ring.

It came as a huge shock even to Liv Morgan, who only took a few seconds to capitalize on the moment and hit Oblivion to take back her titles.

Last time Rousey was pinned in WWE came back in December at the hands of Charlotte Flair, but now Morgan has pinned Ronda Rousey for a third time and has been able to gain a small amount of revenge for her loss to The Baddest Woman on the Planet in their SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Ironically, it's the second time that Liv Morgan has pinned Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank for a Championship.

