Former WWE Champion's mistake leads to AOP's victory on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a tag team match was held between the Authors of Pain and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day. Former WWE Champion Kingston's mistake led to his team's unfortunate defeat.

The Final Testament and the multi-time tag team champions have been involved in an angle for some time now. For the past few weeks, Karrion Kross has approached Xavier Woods backstage, and it seems like he is interested in recruiting the latter. It also seems like he wants the former King of the Ring to turn against his longtime partner.

Xavier Woods and Rezar started the tag team match on WWE RAW this week. The New Day member nailed Rezar with a kick immediately after the bell rang. He hit the heel star with a series of blows in the corner. Rezar retaliated with a big boot. He then pounded the babyface on the mat.

The Authors of Pain member hit Xavier with a knee to the mid-section but the latter rocked him with a kick. Akam was tagged in and he also ate a kick after entering the ring. Kofi Kingston stepped down the apron and got face-to-face with Karrion Kross at ringside. Xavier Woods tried to go for the tag but nobody was there.

Akam attacked Woods in the corner and the Authors of Pain finished it off with What A Rush to win the match via pinfall. Kofi Kingston cost his team the match as he left his partner hanging.

