Former WWE Champion's opinion on 38-year-old changed after unscripted moment with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a renowned name in the pro-wrestling world and perhaps plenty of WWE stars - including retired legends - value his opinion on fellow Superstars on the roster.

While Cody Rhodes has already done things in the Stamford-based promotion that puts him ahead of many of his peers, including co-founding All Elite Wrestling, he still hasn't won a world title in WWE. The highest honor The American Nightmare can boast in WWE is the Intercontinental title and winning the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Nash recently discussed Rhodes and family on Kliq This, during which the Hall of Famer addressed how these days, it's hard to tell the difference between what is "manufactured" and real, genuine moments. Brock Lesnar shaking hands and embracing the 2023 Royal Rumble winner at SummerSlam made Nash feel proud of Cody Rhodes:

"I heard it was impromptu on Brock's behalf as he felt he [Cody] was worthy," Kevin Nash stated. "That spoke volumes about how Brock felt about Cody," Nash continued. "That also changed my opinion, since I've never been in the ring with Cody. Obviously, you feel that energy when you're in the ring with a guy."

The WWE Hall of Famer is also now convinced that Rhodes is "super over" as the former witnessed on the RAW after SummerSlam. Nash concluded:

"I was very happy [for Cody] because the roster is not that full. You can't afford to mishandle a talent, and they didn't [with Cody]. I am proud of him because I think really loves this business. I'm happy for him, for Dusty, and the Rhodes family." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will decide who to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to

Roman Reigns recently reached 500 days as WWE Champion. He has also crossed 1,000 days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief's victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 was slammed by a large section of the fanbase.

"According to reports, WWE has not considered changing the title in any of Reigns’ recent feuds, and the current title run will not end until Reigns and Paul Heyman want it to. According to the report, if Reigns loses the title, 'the two would have heavy input as to who that would be, whether it be tonight, or a year or two down the line.'" [H/T: PWMania]

Furthermore, it seems both Reigns and Heyman are keen on making someone by doing the honors when the time is right. WrestleMania 40 is still many months away, and Reigns vs. Rhodes II is still a legitimate possibility for the show.

