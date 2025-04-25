Former WWE champion is retiring; last match announced

A veteran WWE star's retirement match has been officially announced for later this week in what is sure to be an emotional ending to an illustrious career. The legendary Meiko Satomura is set to have her final match on April 29th in her home country of Japan.

Satomura is one of the most decorated female performers in wrestling history, who has taken her talents across the globe. More than two decades after debuting, Meiko Satomura finally joined WWE in 2020. Within a few months, she became the NXT UK Women's Champion, a title which she held for a staggering 451 days.

Satomura has made only sporadic appearances in in the company since then, with her last televised match going down at NXT Roadblock 2023. She embarked upon a retirement tour earlier this year, and now her final match has officially been confirmed to go down on April 29th at the iconic Korakuen Hall.

Meiko Satomura will team up with the up-and-coming star Manami to take on Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto in her retirement match later this week. There's no doubt that the upcoming contest would be an emotional affair for her legion of fans.

Meiko Satomura competed in a couple of WWE matches last year

The 45-year-old star seems to have quietly received her WWE farewell during the global juggernaut's Japan tour in July last year. Satomura competed in a couple of matches at Live Events, which served as her final hurrah in the company.

She first teamed up with Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill to defeat Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton. On the very next day, Meiko Satomura challenged the then-WWE Women's Champion Bayley but fell short of winning. Since then, the veteran performer has been busy competing for various promotions in Japan.

Though she's quitting as an in-ring performer, it remains to be seen if Satomura chooses to be involved in the wrestling business in some other capacity. Her years of experience could come in handy if she decides to pursue a coaching role.

