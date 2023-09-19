Former WWE Champion's unfortunate seven-month streak comes to an end this week on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, due to issues beyond Kofi Kingston's control, he was forced to wrestle Ivar in a singles match rather than the advertised tag team match.

Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise to pick up the win, even after he appeared to be down and out following Ivar's big splash. This victory is a turning point for the former WWE Champion since it's his first singles win since returning to the promotion following an injury.

Kofi Kingston's last singles win came back in February when he defeated LA Knight on SmackDown. He has since only wrestled three matches, and all were tag team matches during the last few weeks on RAW.

Kingston rarely wrestles singles matches since he is a member of The New Day and often works with Xavier Woods. This week allowed him to show what he was capable of. He was able to have one of the matches of the night against Ivar despite it seemingly being a last-minute change.

Erik's injury could be healed in time for WWE RAW next week, allowing Kingston to step back into the tag team match set to take place tonight.

