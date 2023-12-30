Former WWE Champion says he's not done with Logan Paul; has a list for 2024 with multiple names on it 

Wrestling veteran Rey Mysterio was asked for his thoughts on Logan Paul as a WWE Superstar. He stated that he's not done with the latter, and had a list with multiple names on it for next year.

The Master of the 619 has had a wild 2023. He wrestled his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania, lost his United States Championship to The Maverick at Crown Jewel 2023, Santos Escobar turned on him and he suffered an injury that has kept him out of action for over a month.

On this week's special edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio complimented Logan Paul on his WWE run, stating:

"Logan is doing what he needs to do for himself to become the superstar that he is now. You know, I give him credit for it. I can't take that away from him either," said Rey.

When asked if he has unfinished business with the current United States Champion, Mysterio said:

"Most definitely. I've already started my 2024 list. Santos is there, Dominik is there, and whoever wants to get added to the list, just jump on board."

Logan Paul is set to defend the coveted title for the first time at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It'll be interesting to see who his opponent will be.

