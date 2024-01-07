Former WWE Champion says he "had fun f***ing around backstage" with Rhea Ripley 

A former WWE Champion recently took to social media to send a message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The star in question is The Rock, who made a shocking appearance on this week's Day 1 special edition of RAW, where he confronted Jinder Mahal. The Brahma Bull's back-and-forth promo battle with The Modern Day Maharaja had the crowd on its feet. If that was not enough, the Hollywood megastar even laid his hands on Jinder Mahal, taking him down with a vintage People's Elbow.

Once The Great One was finished with Mahal, he picked up the microphone again and took shots at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A few minutes back, The Brahma Bull took to Instagram to share a bunch of backstage pictures of him alongside Rhea Ripley and broadcaster Cathy Kelley from RAW. The Rock had nothing but good things to share about The Judgment Day member and Kelley.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

"She wears black. I love black. She’s a bad a** And I got famous for wearing a fanny pack. We had fun f***ing around backstage 😈🥃 Love, appreciate and respect you champ@rhearipley_wwe- thanks for trusting me with your title, keep kickin’ a** and raising the bar 🖤💪🏾 Big shout to @cathykelley for being a total pro and having fun 🎤 👊🏾 #peopleschamp✊🏾" The Rock shared.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell wants Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the possibility of The Rock stepping inside the ring at WrestleMania 40. Mantell explained that since The Brahma Bull was not getting any younger, there was a big chance that the fans could see him back in the wrestling gear at WrestleMania 40.

Moreover, the WWE legend was also excited about the prospect of a showdown between Roman Reigns and his Hollywood megastar cousin.

"They have a lot of doors open to them, and they can go through any one of them and not lose another door. I do think that The Rock, it is getting a little late for him; if he's got to do something, I think he's got to do it this year, and I think it's got to be WrestleMania [40]. And what they do there, I don't know. That's up to them. I will actually be interested in seeing that match just to see what kind of finish they'd have," Dutch Mantell said.

For now, Roman Reigns is focused on the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

