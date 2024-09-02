Former WWE champion says he "had to lose a brother" following major win at recent PLE

A former WWE champion just picked up a major win at a recent PLE. He has since broken his silence.

Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee debuted together in NXT as part of MSK. It didn't take long for them to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, their rise came to a stop when Wentz was released from WWE.

Following Wentz's departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Wes Lee managed to establish himself as a top singles star and even won the NXT North American Championship.

Recently, Lee found himself down after not being able to win the North American Championship back from Oba Femi. When he was about to quit, The Rascalz showed up to cheer him up. MSK reunited again and challenged for the NXT Tag Team Title only to lose this time. Following the loss, Lee turned on both of his stablemates and attacked.

Wentz returned to WWE NXT a few weeks ago and confronted the person he used to call his brother. A match was set up for tonight which was won by Zachary Wentz. Following the bout, Wentz took to social media to say he lost a brother in this battle.

"History maker. I hate that I had to lose a brother, but man, I needed this moment."

The Rascalz will compete in a number one contender's match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

