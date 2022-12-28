Former WWE Champion says he's proud of Bianca Belair and other Black superstars

Former WWE Champion Big E recently commented on the success of fellow Black superstars in the company, such as the current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE has had a great year as she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, dethroned Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, overcame Bayley and Damage CTRL, and was part of the winning team at Survivor Series: WarGames. She's one of the top female superstars in the company and has accomplished a lot in her short career on the main roster.

Speaking to These Urban Times, Big E heaped praise on Bianca Belair, stating that she is killing it. The former WWE Champion also called her one of the "very biggest stars" in the industry.

"I'm so proud of just the amount of [Black] talent across the board. You look at one of the very biggest stars in our industry, that's Bianca [Belair]. She's been absolutely killing it, not just in the ring, but outside of it. Just from seeing the way that little girls from all backgrounds and colors, the way they connect with her is so cool."

The topic of Belair's success in WWE also brought up other stars, such as The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

"Her husband Montez [Ford], his partner [Angelo] Dawkins, Bobby Lashley obviously. I don't know what this man is made of, but I think he's aging backwards," said Big E. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Philadelphia Eagles play the New Orleans Saints this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss on the red brand next week

Several weeks ago, on the red brand, Little Miss Bliss became the number one contender for the coveted RAW Women's Title. She and The EST of WWE were allies, as they previously joined forces on multiple occasions to take on Damage CTRL.

Bliss and Belair were also part of the latter's WarGames team, alongside Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch. They overcame Team Bayley, which comprised of Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross.

However, The EST and The Goddess' seems to have worn out with time. On RAW last week, Alexa Bliss hit Bianca Belair with a vase and stated that she was coming for the title. The former women's champion has also been teasing joining Bray Wyatt as she hinges on moving to the dark side.

The duo will go into battle on the first RAW of 2023, which will take place in Bianca Belair's hometown of Knoxville. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

Who do you think will walk out with the title? Sound off in the comments section below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes