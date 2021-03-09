Former WWE Champion claims Randy Orton has "lost the edge"

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles claims veteran Randy Orton has "lost his edge," as per his latest tweet.

Tonight on WWE RAW, AJ Styles was interviewed backstage, where he took a shot at Orton and made it known that The Viper is weak. Orton emerged and wasn't happy at Styles mocking the fact that his mind has been getting messed up lately.

Orton then challenged Styles to a match later tonight on RAW, which The Phenomenal One accepted. Styles posted a tweet soon after, reacting to the segment.

According to Styles, Randy Orton has lost his edge, and he's "weak-willed and afraid." Check out his full tweet below:

It’s official. He’s lost the edge! 😉

Weak-willed and afraid.

Randy Orton doesn’t have what it takes to be in the ring with me in the main event of #WWERaw!! https://t.co/JtC7eAMzCa — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 9, 2021

AJ Styles is capitalizing on Randy Orton's troubles

Randy Orton's feud with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend has been messing with his mind for a while now, and AJ Styles is seemingly trying to add feud to the fire. Styles and Randy Orton aren't exactly strangers. The duo have feuded in the past, with one of their outings taking place at WrestleMania 35.

AJ Styles won the match, but the two have had a bunch of wins over each other so far in WWE. It isn't clear why Styles targeted Orton out of the blue, as The Viper is already involved in a high-profile feud. It seems like Orton will have a short-lived feud with Styles on the road to WrestleMania 37, where he will finally meet The Fiend again.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is a match that has the potential to be a show-stealer. What are your thoughts on Styles calling Orton "weak?" Sound off in the comment section.