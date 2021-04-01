Former WWE Champion says Riddle is a fool "365 days a year"

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has taken a major shot at Riddle's botch during this past week's edition of WWE RAW.

Riddle forgot his lines during a backstage segment with RAW Women's Champion Asuka on the latest edition of RAW. The segment saw Riddle bumping into Asuka in a backstage area and having a light-hearted chat with The Empress of Tomorrow.

Riddle was riding a scooter at the time and asked her if people in her country like scooters. Asuka answered with a 'yes' and this is where things took a weird turn. Riddle seemingly forgot his lines and walked away from the spot.

Asuka's reaction to Riddle's botch was priceless and The King of Bros went viral on Wrestling Twitter following the segment. Riddle is all set to defend his WWE United States title against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. The Celtic Warrior decided to take a major shot at Riddle on April Fool's Day and created a parody of his segment with Asuka.

Sheamus also called Riddle "a fool 365 days a year". Check out the hilarious video below:

Riddle's chilled-out gimmick has received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe so far

Riddle is possibly the most chilled guy in the WWE locker room. Many fans lauded him following the RAW botch as it perfectly suited his character of a guy who doesn't care much about what's going on around him. There are many other fans though who haven't been impressed with Riddle so far during his main roster run.

Riddle made his way to WWE SmackDown last year and was drafted to RAW in late 2020. He has done fine for himself on the Red brand so far. Riddle won the United States title in a Triple Threat match against Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at WWE Elimination Chamber. He soon kicked off a feud with Sheamus and the duo are set to collide at The Grandest Stage Of Them All for the coveted belt.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus' hilarious jibe at Riddle's RAW botch? Sound off in the comments section.