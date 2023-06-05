Former WWE Champion says he and The Undertaker "wanted" to face each other at WrestleMania before plans were scrapped

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest ever WWE Superstar, with many of his iconic moments taking place on the grand stage of WrestleMania.

However, one top WWE name that The Deadman never faced at the Showcase of The Immortals was the former Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

The Hall of Famer recently revealed on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that he and The Phenom pitched a Mania match to Vince McMahon in 2006.

"It didn’t happen. The reason why, we were trying to get it to happen in 2006. Undertaker and myself, Undertaker went to Vince [McMahon] and said Listen, ‘I want to wrestle Angle at WrestleMania.’ And at this particular time up until then, Undertaker did not have a WrestleMania type of match that he wanted."

Kurt then went on to reveal the reason why Vince turned down what would have been a memorable WrestleMania match-up.

"He wanted to do it with me. And Vince was like ‘ain’t gonna happen because Kurt’s our champion, and Undertaker, I don’t want you to beat Kurt for the World Title, because I don’t want you to be the World Champion right now. And Undertaker, I don’t want you to lose your undefeated streak so you guys aren’t going to do it. What we’re going to do is we’re going to have it the month before at No Way Out." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

METALHEADHS @Herschel933 @undertaker #WWE #KurtAngle #TheUndertaker Kurt Angle vs The Undertaker No Way Out 2006.. If you were a wrestling fan in the mid 2000's and saw these 2 names you were in for something special. Slow start, fast finish, great match. @RealKurtAngle Kurt Angle vs The Undertaker No Way Out 2006.. If you were a wrestling fan in the mid 2000's and saw these 2 names you were in for something special. Slow start, fast finish, great match. @RealKurtAngle @undertaker #WWE #KurtAngle #TheUndertaker https://t.co/ldXgpX8nYc

Boasting a record of 25-2 on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Undertaker has faced some of WWE's greatest stars at the event, from Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Ric Flair, Edge, and Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker is set to entertain the UK WWE fans

Since officially retiring from the ring in 2020, The Deadman has started to let his fans get to know the real man behind the character he portrayed for more than 30 years.

In recent years, The Undertaker has been hitting the road with his 1deadMAN SHOW, where fans get to hear some of his most famous WWE stories. His next set of shows is set to take place in the United Kingdom in early July.

The Undertaker's final match in WWE took place in 2020 at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a highly entertaining yet classic boneyard match.

What is The Undertaker's greatest-ever match? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

