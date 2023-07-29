Former WWE Champion says Vince McMahon asked him to return as a babyface and put The Rock over

Vince McMahon personally called a former WWE Champion to discuss his return and match with The Rock.

About a year after McMahon bought WCW, The nWo made its way to WWE. The infamous faction's arrival led to a clash of the icons at WrestleMania X8, with Hulk Hogan taking on The Rock.

While speaking with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Hogan opened up about his WWE return on the road to WrestleMania X8. The Hall of Famer revealed that Vince McMahon called him and asked him to come back to WWE. McMahon told Hogan that he wanted him to put on the red and yellow gear and give a rub to The Rock. Hogan made it clear to Vince McMahon that he wanted to come back as Hollywood Hogan, not Hulk Hogan.

"I get a call from Vince. He says, 'Hey man! I want you to come back and put the red and yellow rub on the rock.' I said, 'Well, I don't want to come back as a good guy. I'm gonna come back as Hollywood Hogan because if I'm gonna do it right. I want to put this kid over right.'" [51:41 - 51:56]

Vince McMahon later gave Hogan a mega push

Hogan came back to WWE as Hollywood Hogan, along with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He went on to kick off a feud with The Rock as WrestleMania loomed closer. At 'Mania, Hogan lost to The Brahma Bull, and the duo ended up embracing in a legendary visual.

This didn't sit well with Hall and Nash, who turned on Hogan. The Rock came to Hogan's aid, and the two babyfaces made quick work of Hall and Nash. Hogan ditched the nWo garb soon after and brought back his red and yellow gear. He went on to defeat Triple H at Backlash 2002 to win the WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he didn't hold the belt for long and lost it to The Undertaker at Judgment Day 2002.

