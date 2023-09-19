Former WWE Champion secures an impressive win on RAW; first singles victory in over 200 days

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The New Day and the Viking Raiders have been at loggerheads since the former team's return on WWE RAW. During tonight's episode, the New Day approached Adam Pearce for a rematch after their defeat against the Raiders a few weeks back. Pearce said that Erik was not medically cleared. However, a singles match between Ivar and Kingston was scheduled for the show.

During the opening stages of the bout, Ivar looked dominant with Valhalla at ringside. However, Kingston was able to make a comeback as he executed the SOS for a nearfall. The match saw hard-hitting action as both men looked to earn the victory. During the closing stages of the match, Ivar hit an impressive moonsault. However, it was not enough to keep the former WWE Champion down as Kingston hit the sunset flip powerbomb, followed by the Trouble in Paradise to secure an important victory.

This was Kingston's first singles victory in over 200 days. His last win was in February when he faced LA Knight during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the situation among the two teams evolves in the coming weeks.

