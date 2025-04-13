Former WWE champion seemingly disagrees with recent booking

A former WWE champion appears to be in disagreement with her recent booking. The SmackDown star has yet to win a match in 2025.
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance competed in a number-one contenders Gauntlet Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of the blue brand. The duo entered the contest after Lyra Valkyria & Bayley had ousted Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Natalya & Maxxine Dupri. Carter & Chance met the same fate as the latter was pinned after the Women's Intercontinental Champion took her out with a Nightwing.
Earlier today, Kayden Carter took to her X/Twitter account to reshare a post from a fan noting that the duo lost to a recently formed tag team. The 36-year-old added a "pensive face" emoji. She has also shared several tweets calling out the wrestling promotion for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' dismal booking.
"😔," she tweeted.
You can check out Kayden Carter's tweet below:
WWE Superstar Kayden Carter's tag team partner opens up about an interesting issue with the duo
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance teamed up for the first time on the September 16, 2020, episode of NXT. The duo has been together ever since and has won a title each on the developmental brand and the main roster.
During Chance's appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast recently, the host pointed out that she and Karter do not have a name for their team. In response, the 35-year-old urged fans to send them possible team names, as the duo's ideas did not receive clearance from WWE.
"Everyone, send us your team names because we do this all the time. And we do send, like, team name, ideas, and we just haven't, like, gotten one that has stuck that like we love, that everyone loves, that we're like, 'Yes! we're going to put it out there.' But, like, every time something happens, we're like, 'We need a team name'," she said. [From 16:17 to 16:32]
You can check out Katana Chance's comments in the video below:
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have wrestled only twice on SmackDown since their move to the blue brand earlier this year during the Transfer Window. It will be interesting to see if the duo can scale up the division and reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.