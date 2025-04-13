Former WWE champion seemingly disagrees with recent booking

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 13, 2025 19:30 GMT
A still from Friday Night SmackDown [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]
A still from Friday Night SmackDown [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

A former WWE champion appears to be in disagreement with her recent booking. The SmackDown star has yet to win a match in 2025.

Ad

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance competed in a number-one contenders Gauntlet Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of the blue brand. The duo entered the contest after Lyra Valkyria & Bayley had ousted Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Natalya & Maxxine Dupri. Carter & Chance met the same fate as the latter was pinned after the Women's Intercontinental Champion took her out with a Nightwing.

Earlier today, Kayden Carter took to her X/Twitter account to reshare a post from a fan noting that the duo lost to a recently formed tag team. The 36-year-old added a "pensive face" emoji. She has also shared several tweets calling out the wrestling promotion for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' dismal booking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"😔," she tweeted.

You can check out Kayden Carter's tweet below:

Ad

WWE Superstar Kayden Carter's tag team partner opens up about an interesting issue with the duo

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance teamed up for the first time on the September 16, 2020, episode of NXT. The duo has been together ever since and has won a title each on the developmental brand and the main roster.

During Chance's appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast recently, the host pointed out that she and Karter do not have a name for their team. In response, the 35-year-old urged fans to send them possible team names, as the duo's ideas did not receive clearance from WWE.

Ad
"Everyone, send us your team names because we do this all the time. And we do send, like, team name, ideas, and we just haven't, like, gotten one that has stuck that like we love, that everyone loves, that we're like, 'Yes! we're going to put it out there.' But, like, every time something happens, we're like, 'We need a team name'," she said. [From 16:17 to 16:32]
Ad

You can check out Katana Chance's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have wrestled only twice on SmackDown since their move to the blue brand earlier this year during the Transfer Window. It will be interesting to see if the duo can scale up the division and reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications