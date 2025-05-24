Former WWE champion seemingly suffers major injury as Wyatt Sicks return to SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown finished with the Wyatt Sicks stable finally making its return to weekly programming on Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday. The group took out the entire tag team division, sending a message to #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns and making it clear that they are not the only ones pushing for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Before Uncle Howdy and Co. showed up, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns brawled outside the ring, and it seemingly led to an interesting casualty when former WWE Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley looked to catch a diving Montez Ford from the top rope. His arm was bent backwards and was caught between Ford and Tommaso Ciampa.
Shelley was seen clutching his arm after the match. However, it's unclear if it's a legitimate injury. That being said, it will be a massive blow to Motor City Machine Guns as the duo looks to push for a championship shot.
The Wyatt Sicks to go after tag team gold on WWE SmackDown?
Ahead of Wyatt Sicks' return to weekly programming on SmackDown, many fans were confused about where the faction would fit in. With Alexa Bliss doing her own thing and Aleister Black busy in his ongoing feud with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, it was unclear what they would do on SmackDown.
The fact that the group has targeted the tag team division shows that it will go after the WWE Tag Team Championship. Candice LeRae aligning with #DIY means that Nikki Cross can be used throughout the feud if Ciampa and Johnny Gargano decide to challenge the faction.
After weeks of issues within the tag team division, somehow Wyatt Sicks' return has taken this story to the next level, and fans may see them holding WWE gold at some point in the near future.