Former WWE champion sends out a cryptic tweet hinting at inner turmoil

WWE Superstar Asuka has sent a cryptic message ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Asuka lost her title following a surprise roll-up by Belair.

Asuka has now shared a cryptic message on Twitter, possibly hinting at her lost title and how she felt about it. She has explained how she must suffer more to amend the situation.

"L'État, c'est moi. I am the state. I am the WWE. I have betrayed all who believe in me. I have lent out my fashion belt. I don't have my fashion items because they are not returned. Yes, I have sinned. That’s what troubles me: I should like to suffer more for the expiation of my sins. Ah, if I were not Empress , I should lose my temper," she wrote.

The Empress of Tomorrow was last seen in action against Charlotte during an episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what is next in store for the former women's champion.

Hikaru Shida hails WWE Superstar Asuka as her teacher

AEW star Hikaru Shida recently explained how Asuka helped her when the former started as a freelance wrestler. She also said they hadn't talked much since moving to the USA.

However, she explained how she respects Asuka and is grateful for all her learnings from the Empress of Tomorrow.

"Even [though] we don't talk, she's [still] my teacher [on] how I behave as a champion and how we [succeed] in other countries. I absolutely respect her even if we don't talk. I'm so happy she is here and she's [succeeded] a lot," Shida said. [ Wrestling Inc. ]

Hikaru Shida is the current AEW Women's World Champion.

What did you make of Asuka's cryptic tweet? Let us know in the comments.