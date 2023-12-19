Former WWE Champion sends an emotional message ahead of "all or nothing" title match on RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz sent an emotional message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following a triumph over Imperium in a six-man tag team match last Monday, The A-Lister seized the opportunity to challenge Gunther to a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther, clearly frustrated by his recent loss, accepted the challenge, but not without a condition.

He agreed to grant Miz a title shot at the upcoming show, with the stipulation that if Gunther emerged victorious, Miz would be barred from challenging him for the championship as long as The Ring General remained the champion.

The Miz has now sent an emotionally charged message ahead of what the Stamford-based promotion is billing as an 'ALL or NOTHING' bout for the two-time WWE Champion.

"If I don't succeed, if I don't win, then that's it. If I don't beat Gunther, then who will? Who will stop him because the stakes are; if I lose, I never get to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship ever again. And that is a title that I have loved ever since I was a child. All my heroes have held that title, I have held that title eight different times. One more and I'm tied for the most," said The Miz.

He continued:

"The legacy of that championship means so much. There's a reason why I try to make it the most prestigious, most relevant title in all of WWE. Tonight Gunther, I am not playing. I am doing what ever it takes to bring that title around my waist, home."

It will be interesting to see if Miz is the one to end the record-breaking reign of The Ring General.

