Former WWE champion sends heartfelt message to his partner on her birthday

A former NXT Champion sent a lovely message to his girlfriend, who is a fellow WWE Superstar, on her birthday.

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are a budding power couple on the developmental brand. Hayes is a former NXT Champion and one of the company's rising stars. On the other hand, Jordan is also on her way to stardom after a great showing at this year's NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Jordan initially greeted Hayes for his birthday in August, sharing a beautiful message and a collage of their photos.

"Happy Birthday Cutie!! Thanks for being you 💜 I am so blessed to have you in my life🥰 I hope you have the best day!!" Jordan wrote.

Kelani Jordan's message to Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes recently returned the favor for Jordan's birthday, sending a heartfelt message and many photos and videos of the lovely couple.

"Happiest Birthday to the best part of me. You deserve the world @kelani_wwe ❤️👑," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are set to have a busy week ahead in their WWE journey. Hayes will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship in Week 2 of Halloween Havoc. On the other hand, Jordan is set to face Arianna Grace in the second round of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament on Tuesday night.

WWE legend puts over Carmelo Hayes in biggest NXT show ever

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of the biggest NXT show in history a couple of weeks ago. Breakker attacked Hayes after the match, but The Undertaker made his NXT debut to confront him.

The Undertaker, who came out as the American Bada*s, praised Breakker before hitting a huge chokeslam. The WWE legend also put over Hayes by raising his hand to end the show. The two even posed at the entrance ramp after the show went off the air.

Hayes and Breakker are two of the future pillars of the company. They have carried NXT in the past year and are primed for a call-up to the main roster next year.

