"We're not done" - Former WWE Champion sends a message to Brock Lesnar 

While there aren't many who can say they have managed to topple Brock Lesnar in singles competition, current RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley has earned that right. With the animosity between the two seemingly unfinished following their short feud earlier this year, The All Mighty feels that the story isn't over yet,

Both Lesnar and Lashley have had similar trajectories, with the two transitioning from pro wrestling to MMA and finding success in both sports before returning to WWE.

The two men finally locked horns earlier this year in multiple matches, most notably at the Royal Rumble. However, it feels as if there needs to be one final decisive match between the former champions, as their Rumble match did not have a clean finish.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley touched on what his long-term plans were. He stated that he still has a score to settle with Brock Lesnar and that they are not done.

"We're in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we're in Hollywood it's a big matchup. For me, I've always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course this one- it has to be another big one. Me and Brock [Lesnar], we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we're not done. We're not done," Lashley said. [42:34 - 43:03]

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went back and forth earlier this year

At the Day 1 event in January, The Beast Incarnate was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the main event for the Universal Championship.

However, after Reigns was pulled from the show due to illness, Lesnar was added to the Fatal Five Way match for the WWE Championship, which already featured Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

Lashley and Lesnar locked horns for the first time in that match, where The Beast managed to pick up the win after pinning Big E.

The two behemoths shared the ring once again later that month at Royal Rumble, where The All Mighty won, albeit with a little help from Roman Reigns.

However, Lashley's reign didn't last long as Brock Lesnar regained the title in the Elimination Chamber match. During the bout, the former WWE Champion got injured before he could enter the mix.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE following his loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While a date for his return has not yet been announced, it will be interesting to see if he will feud with The All Mighty after his comeback.

