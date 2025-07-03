Former WWE Champion sends a message after footballer Diogo Jota passes away in a car accident

In one of the most heartbreaking news of the day, Liverpool FC and Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has passed away in a car accident. WWE Superstar Sheamus reacted to the news with a short message on social media.

Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car crash a few hours ago. The accident took place in Zamora, Spain. As per reports, the vehicle that the duo were traveling in left the road, and the car's tire burst while overtaking. The car subsequently caught fire, as per the officials.

Love and tribute have been flowing in for the Premier League champion from all around the world. Former WWE Champion Sheamus, who has been a lifelong Liverpool fan, also penned a heartbroken message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Shocked & heartbroken. Rest in peace, Diogo. You’ll never walk alone," he posted.

Diogo Jota was only 28 years old. He was a prominent part of the Liverpool and Portugal international teams. He won the Premier League with Liverpool this year. He won three major trophies with the Reds and two UEFA Nations League titles with his home country.

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, would like to offer our deepest condolences to Diogo Jota's and Andre Silva's family.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

