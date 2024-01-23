Former WWE Champion sends a message after being involved in a massive brawl on RAW

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to social media to send out a message to IMPERIUM after their brawl on Monday Night RAW this week.

During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins came out to address his status heading into WWE Royal Rumble. He was then confronted by Gunther, who was flanked by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. After the Intercontinental Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion were done exchanging words in the ring, The New Day showed up and attacked Vinci and Kaiser, who were at ringside.

The four men were set to have a tag team match, and the bout started immediately after the brawl. Neither team won the bout, as it ended via countout. This didn't stop them from fighting, however, as IMPERIUM and The New Day continued hitting each other at ringside and in the crowd. All four men went through tables at the end.

While the show was still on the air, Kofi Kingston took to X to send a message to IMPERIUM, asking them whether they didn't think there'd be repercussions for their actions.

It was also announced during the show in a backstage segment that Kofi Kingston will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW next week.

