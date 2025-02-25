Former WWE champion sends message moments after slapping CM Punk on RAW

A former WWE champion slapped CM Punk tonight on RAW. Following this segment, he sent a message to the Straight Edge Superstar.

Logan Paul has taken to the wrestling business like fish to water. He has already competed against some of the best in WWE like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Paul even won the United States Championship in his eighth wrestling match. Now, The Maverick has the chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

On the February 10 episode of RAW, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. If he wins the brutal contest, the social media megastar will make it to WrestleMania 41 to face Cody Rhodes.

Tonight on RAW, Logan Paul kicked off the show and was his arrogant self. However, he was interrupted by CM Punk. The two men had a heated exchange of words before Paul slapped the Straight Edge Superstar and ran out of the ring.

Following this segment, Logan took to his Instagram Story to send a message to The Second City Saint after slapping him.

"talk s**t get hit," Paul wrote.

Check out his post here.

Screengrab of Logan Paul's Instagram Story (via Paul's Instagram story)

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will get his revenge on Logan Paul for tonight's slap.

