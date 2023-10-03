Former WWE champion sends a naughty message to Chelsea Green

A former WWE champion recently sent a naughty message to the current Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green. The entity in question is her husband, Matt Cardona.

Cardona was known as Zack Ryder during his time in WWE. He made a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

On the latest episode of RAW, Green interrupted Tegan Nox while she was having a backstage conversation with Adam Pearce. Her antics left the 28-year-old furious, and she challenged the tag team champion to a match. However, Chelsea couldn't capitalize, and Nox walked away with a victory.

Before going into the match, Chelsea Green posted a photo of herself on Twitter as soon as she arrived at the RAW arena, which caught Matt Cardona's attention.

He retweeted her post and sent a naughty message.

"Yum," Cardona wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green said she had already done everything as a female wrestler before joining WWE

In a recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Chelsea Green talked about her struggles as a wrestler and said she had done everything as a female wrestler until she got to the Stamford-based promotion.

"What they don't see is the blood, sweat, and tears, or the times I've taken these insane bumps or I've had these crazy matches. I've literally done everything you can do as a female wrestler up until you get to WWE. For me, people may think it's annoying that I ask for everything – but guess what? That's why I'm here," Green said.

Matt Cardona has been teasing his return to the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time now. His comeback can't be ruled out, as his wife is also signed with the company. It remains to be seen if WWE has anything in store for him.

Do you think Matt Cardona will return as Zack Ryder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.