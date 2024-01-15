Former WWE Champion sends seven-word message ahead of major match on RAW, and it's not Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is not the only former WWE Champion up for a challenge on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following recent events, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor will square off against The Miz and R-Truth.

Ahead of the non-title clash, The A-Lister took to Instagram to proclaim that the Awesome Truth is here to stay. The duo recently reformed on the red brand after 12 years apart. They soundly defeated JD McDonagh and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day already.

Check out The Miz's Instagram post below:

"#AwesomeTruth rides again for #WWERaw," wrote The Miz on Instagram.

Despite R-Truth's repeated insistence that he is part of The Judgment Day, the faction has rejected him at every turn. It seems the beloved veteran is now officially part of the tag team division alongside The Miz.

The Awesome Truth has headlined premium live events before but never held the WWE Tag Team Championship

During the summer of 2011, The Miz and R-Truth came together as they believed the global juggernaut was conspiring against them main-eventing shows. Both men had been part of world title programs earlier that year.

This eventually led to a pay-per-view win over the unlikely pairing of Triple H and CM Punk (at Vengeance) and a loss to yet another once-in-a-lifetime team of The Rock and John Cena (at Survivor Series).

Needless to say, The A-Lister and Truth worked well together and were massively over among fans. They split after main-eventing the Thanksgiving event in 2011. However, upon reuniting on RAW: Day 1, it seems there is a surge in popularity for the iconic duo.

Following a notable Intercontinental Championship feud with Gunther, The Miz has been successful in retaining his momentum as a babyface owing to his pairing with R-Truth. It remains to be seen if they will receive an opportunity at gold soon.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been champions since October 16, 2023, after they regained the Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on RAW, thanks to timely interference from Jimmy Uso.

