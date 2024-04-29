Former WWE Champion sends a two-word message before RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 2024 Draft continues this week on RAW with the fate of several big stars hanging in the balance. One notable pick to watch out for is The Judgment Day. The faction has dominated the red brand for over a year.

Finn Balor has now sent a message ahead of the show. He posted a video from a recent house show on his Instagram handle with the caption "on sight."

"On Sight," Balor wrote.

Finn Balor pledges future to WWE

Finn Balor has been a reliable and talented asset for WWE since signing with the company in 2014.

There were some speculations that Balor's contract was set to expire this year, casting doubt on his future. He has now put those concerns to rest.

The former Universal Champion recently took to social media to confirm his commitment to the Stamford-based promotion, stating that he has decided to stay with the company and is not going anywhere.

"I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years. And after much thought and consideration, I have decided that now is the right time to say ‘I ain’t going nowhere!’" he wrote.

A report from Fightful Select later emerged, indicating that Balor had signed a multi-year, lucrative contract extension. The Prince has enjoyed a successful run over the past couple of years as part of The Judgment Day.

Balor has left a significant mark, from high-profile feuds with top stars like Edge and Seth Rollins to multiple reigns with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Damian Priest. It will be intriguing to see what lies ahead for him moving forward.

