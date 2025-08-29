Former WWE Champion set for first singles match after a 3-year hiatus

A former WWE Champion is set for a first singles match in three years. The wrestling veteran will be in action on Friday in Paris, France.Former three-time Women's Champion Melina will be competing at Drag Attack Wrestling's event in Paris. She confirmed the news in a post on X (fka Twitter).&quot;Back in Paris 🇫🇷❤️As a kid, I dreamed of this city. My 1st WWE trip here was so short it broke my heart—but Paris stayed w/me. Now I return, not just to enjoy the magic of France, but to wrestle again in the city where I won my 2nd title. Merci, Paris. Je t’aime. See you tomorrow@dragattackparis!&quot; she wrote in the post.Check out the post below:Melina last competed in a singles bout in 2022, when she lost to Rick Cataldo at the A Matter of Pride Peepshow event. She then wrestled in a Fatal Four-Way at MCW Ladies Night in the same year.The two-time WWE Divas Champion also wrestled this year in May. She was part of the Wrestle Nation Battle Royal.Melina competed actively in WWE from 2004 to 2011 and became a mainstay of the Women's division. She started off her WWE career as part of the MNM faction that included John Morrison and Joey Mercury.She would go on to become a three-time Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion during her time in the promotion.Melina was present at WWE EvolutionAfter leaving WWE, Melina had stints in NWA, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. She also made sporadic WWE appearances in between.She was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match but didn't last long, as she was eliminated by Sasha Banks.Most recently, she was in attendance for WWE's all-women premium live event Evolution, along with other legends of the past. Later, in an interview, she said that she hopes Evolution becomes an annual PLE for WWE, calling it the &quot;women’s WrestleMania.&quot;