  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE Champion set for first singles match after a 3-year hiatus

Former WWE Champion set for first singles match after a 3-year hiatus

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 29, 2025 14:30 GMT
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion is set for a first singles match in three years. The wrestling veteran will be in action on Friday in Paris, France.

Ad

Former three-time Women's Champion Melina will be competing at Drag Attack Wrestling's event in Paris. She confirmed the news in a post on X (fka Twitter).

"Back in Paris 🇫🇷❤️As a kid, I dreamed of this city. My 1st WWE trip here was so short it broke my heart—but Paris stayed w/me. Now I return, not just to enjoy the magic of France, but to wrestle again in the city where I won my 2nd title. Merci, Paris. Je t’aime. See you tomorrow@dragattackparis!" she wrote in the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Melina last competed in a singles bout in 2022, when she lost to Rick Cataldo at the A Matter of Pride Peepshow event. She then wrestled in a Fatal Four-Way at MCW Ladies Night in the same year.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion also wrestled this year in May. She was part of the Wrestle Nation Battle Royal.

Melina competed actively in WWE from 2004 to 2011 and became a mainstay of the Women's division. She started off her WWE career as part of the MNM faction that included John Morrison and Joey Mercury.

Ad

She would go on to become a three-time Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion during her time in the promotion.

Melina was present at WWE Evolution

After leaving WWE, Melina had stints in NWA, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. She also made sporadic WWE appearances in between.

She was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match but didn't last long, as she was eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Most recently, she was in attendance for WWE's all-women premium live event Evolution, along with other legends of the past. Later, in an interview, she said that she hopes Evolution becomes an annual PLE for WWE, calling it the "women’s WrestleMania."

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications