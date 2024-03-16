Former WWE Champion set to make in-ring return after 132 days on SmackDown next week

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Rey Mysterio will make his in-ring return next week when he takes on Santos Escobar.

The WWE Hall of Famer's last match was at Crown Jewel last year in November where he lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul. After losing the title, he was betrayed by his former LWO stablemate Santos Escobar, who injured his leg and put him on the shelf for four months.

Rey Mysterio made a shocking return to WWE two weeks ago on SmackDown. He came out walking with crutches, only to reveal that he wasn't injured anymore, and used them as weapons. On the blue brand this week, Escobar had a singles match against Dragon Lee, which he won via pinfall.

After the bout, Legado Del Fantasma started attacking Lee. Carlito made the save but he couldn't handle all of them at the same time. Rey Mysterio then came out and cleared the ring. The Master of the 619 told Santos Escobar that they were supposed to be together as families.

Rey then challenged Santos to a one-on-one match next week on SmackDown. Mysterio promised the Legado Del Fantasma leader that he would slap his stupid arrogant smile off his face.

