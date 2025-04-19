Former WWE champion set to return after 3 years; date officially announced 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 19, 2025 06:02 GMT
There was a big tease on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
There was a big tease on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)

WWE dropped a huge tease on the latest episode of SmackDown. Another vignette, believed to be for Aleister Black, aired during the show and included a date that seemingly revealed when the mystery person will appear.

Ad

The former NXT Champion parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut on June 2, 2021, after being released from the company. He went on to sign with AEW under the ring name Malakai Black, and formed a faction known as House of Black alongside Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

Aleister Black held the AEW World Trios Championship during his time in the company. He left in February earlier this year after his contract expired. WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown for the past few weeks teasing his return. The company did the same thing for Penta and Rey Fenix before they jumped ship from Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown, a date was shown in the video package, and it was April 25, 2025, which is next week's edition of the blue brand.

Another ex-AEW star that is expected to return to WWE is Rusev, formerly known as Miro. It'll be interesting to see what the two stars do in the company under Triple H.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications