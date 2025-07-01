Former WWE champion has set his sights on Judgment Day after they win major titles on RAW

The Judgment Day won major titles on WWE RAW tonight. A former champion has now set his sights on them.

Ad

Ivar and Erik had a great run last year after returning from severe injuries. They went on to win the World Tag Team Championship number one contender tournament and then challenged The Judgment Day for the titles on the November 25, 2024, episode of RAW, but lost. They got a rematch on December 16 on the red brand, and this time, The War Raiders managed to win the World Tag Team Title.

Erik and Ivar held the title for 124 days before losing it to The New Day at WrestleMania 41. Since losing the title, The War Raiders had a rematch on the May 26 episode of RAW in a Triple Threat match against The New Day and American Made. However, they were unable to win the gold. As champions, The New Day have been reluctant to defend their championship and had only one title defense before tonight.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the red brand, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended their titles against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. After a hard-fought battle, it was Balor and McDonagh who walked away with the victory. Following this, Ivar took to social media to suggest that he has his eyes on the new champions.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be the first in line to challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action