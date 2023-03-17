Former WWE champion set to undergo surgery after sustaining an injury during recent brawl

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently confirmed that he will be undergoing surgery tomorrow.

The New Day member sustained an injury during a brawl on SmackDown two weeks ago. He was featured in a segment with Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. LA Knight and Karrion Kross also featured in the segment, with all the stars targeting a championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

An argument between them led to a chaotic brawl on the show. Unfortunately, Kingston got the worse of the exchange as he sustained an ankle injury. The former WWE Champion will now undergo surgery for that injury.

He took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about recent events when several strangers' kind gestures helped him make the most of his situation. Kingston penned a lengthy post detailing his experience and said he was grateful for the positivity around him before he had to undergo a medical procedure.

Kofi Kingston was initially booked to compete in the Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, his injury forced creative to change plans.

Xavier Woods replaced Kingston in the No. 1 contender's match, making it the first time he has had the opportunity to wrestle with a singles title match at stake.

Controversial finish to the Fatal 5-Way match on WWE SmackDown

Xavier Woods locked horns with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight in an entertaining Fatal 5-Way match. The bout ended controversially when Sheamus and McIntyre pinned Woods and LA Knight simultaneously, with two different referees counting each pinfall.

Later in the night, WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed that Gunther would defend his Intercontinental Championship against a single challenger at WrestleMania. Thus, a match has been booked between McIntyre and Sheamus this week to determine the No. 1 contender who will challenge the Imperium leader for his gold at WrestleMania Hollywood.

