Former WWE champion shows off impressive body transformation six months after release 

WWE made several cuts to their roster back in September after the sale to The TKO Group was made official.

Several of these released stars have continued to wrestle elsewhere, including Matt Riddle and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Aliyah though has opted to remain away from the business and instead focused on DJing in recent months.

Six months after her release, the former Women's Tag Team Champion shared a current picture of herself on X (formerly Twitter) today, showing a stark difference from her days in the ring.

Aliyah notably looks a lot smaller since her last WWE appearance, which interestingly came all the way back in 2022. Aliyah lost her Tag Team Championship title at her final appearance on RAW, where she also suffered an injury. After the match, it was revealed that she suffered an elevated rib and an ACL sprain, which led to her being sidelined for more than a year ahead of her release.

The former WWE star is 29 years old and joined the company when she was just 21 in 2015. After climbing her way up the ranks and even being featured on NXT Breaking Grounds, Aliyah was finally promoted to the main roster in 2021 where she was able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

After holding the title for just two weeks, the duo lost the gold to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, in what turned out to be Aliyah's final match with the Stamford-based promotion.

Aliyah has also shown off a new look since her WWE release

Aliyah has been very active online since it was revealed that she had been released and has even shown off a new look in recent weeks.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has shared several updates showing off her new blonde hair.

During her time on SmackDown, Aliyah was known for having much darker hair, but it seems that she has opted to make some changes since leaving the company.

