Former WWE champion shows off ripped physique amid winless year

A former champion in WWE who has not won a match this year showed off his ripped physique ahead of a fresh start.

Apollo Crews is a former Intercontinental and United States Champion. Crews was recently drafted to SmackDown after a year on RAW since being called up to the main roster again. It has been an up-and-down tenure for Crews, who remains winless in 2024.

The 36-year-old superstar has had nine televised matches this year, mostly on Main Event. He has lost to stars such as Julius Creed, Bronson Reed, Jinder Mahal, Andrade, Ivar, and Giovanni Vinci.

In a post on his official Instagram stories, Apollo Crews shared that he's still in the gym working hard and taking care of his body. Crews showed off his "back gains" in a mirror selfie, probably taken after a workout.

Apollo Crews shared this on his official Instagram account.

Apollo Crews spent some time in NXT after dropping his Nigerian character in mid-2022. Crews was called up to the main roster in last year's draft and was selected by RAW.

However, he only wrestled three televised appearances on the brand before he got picked by SmackDown in this year's draft. He missed sometime around August 2023 due to an undisclosed injury. He returned three months later, losing to Ludwig Kaiser on Main Event.

"Had a little injury that kept me out for a few months. Felt great being back in the ring," Crews wrote.

Apollo Crews loses to Ivar in the WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contendership Tournament

Apollo Crews got an opportunity to showcase his talents again on the May 8 edition of WWE Speed. The episode featured a mini-tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for Ricochet's WWE Speed Championship. Ricochet won the title after beating Johnny Gargano in the final.

Crews faced off against Ivar, with the winner advancing to the final. The former US champ started the match strong before Ivar stole his momentum with a seated senton followed by a Doomsault for the victory.

Ivar awaits the winner of the Berto vs. Tyler Bate match, which is scheduled for next week on WWE Speed.

