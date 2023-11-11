Former WWE champion spotted during hiatus due to injury

A former WWE champion who has been out of action due to injury was recently spotted on social media.

The name in question is Luke Gallows. The member of The OC is currently nursing a knee injury. His last match on WWE television was on the August 18th episode of SmackDown. Along with his partner, Karl Anderson, he fought against The Street Profits in a losing effort. The former Tag Team Champion has been absent from TV since.

Luke Gallows was recently spotted in an Instagram update from long-time friend and tag team partner Karl Anderson. The latter shared an Instagram story featuring Gallows in a behind-the-scenes video of a podcast the two shot for.

It will be interesting to see when Luke Gallows gets medically cleared to get inside the squared circle. His stablemate, AJ Styles, has also been absent from TV since he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso backstage. The two might return and unite with Karl Anderson to get even with The Bloodline.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback opens up on potentially squashing against AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has been active on his YouTube channel, talking about his past experiences in the Stamford-based company. In a recent video on Ryback TV, he revealed how Vince McMahon initially wanted him to beat The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 32.

He further added that the company wanted him to re-sign his contract. Ryback believes this is WWE's way of getting people to sign contracts. But he was smart enough not to get lured in.

"He had told me he was gonna give me AJ Styles at WrestleMania, which they were gonna figure me in heavily to continue to build me up eventually for the WWE Championship run, in which he wanted me to squash AJ Styles, and he literally [said], 'Squash him like a bug.' Out of Vince's mouth directly. AJ was very new. They were trying to get me re-signed. They do this often. They will use creative to get guys to put pen to paper. Problem was, is I wasn't putting pen to paper," Ryback said.

