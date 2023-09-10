Former WWE champion suddenly turns up in "special surprise" at major wrestling show; pictured with Santino Marella 

A former WWE champion has suddenly shown up at an enormous wrestling event tonight, attracting fans' attention immediately. The star was pictured with another former champion, and legend known for his comedic roles in WWE, Santino Marella. Vladimir Kozlov was attending the immense 1000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Kozlov is a wrestling veteran known for his time in WWE. There was a time when he was pushed to the moon in the company, and he looked like a legitimate threat to everyone concerned. He even won the Breakout Star of the Year back in 2008.

Ultimately, he didn't get to hold too many titles, but did hold the Tag Team Championships with Santino Marella.

It was with Marella that he was pictured today. He was present at IMPACT Wrestling's special 1000th episode show, and got to catch up with his old tag partner. The Milan Miracle shared the picture with him, looking very pleased to see him there.

"Special surprise while at @IMPACTWRESTLING ’s 1000th episode extravaganza #kozlov"

Kozlov has appeared for IMPACT Wrestling in the past as well, joining as the Russian language commentator. He would also wrestle at the 2021 Rebellion event, and earlier this year, made a special on-screen appearance with Santino Marella.