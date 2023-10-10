Former WWE Champion suffers defeat for the second time in under a month on RAW

Viking Raiders' Ivar defeated Kofi Kingston during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Raiders have been at loggerheads with The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for some time now. Despite Erik's injury, Ivar has continued to be a thorn in the side of the former tag team champions. Kingston was scheduled to face Ivar in a Viking Rules Match during this week's episode of RAW.

In the opening bout of the night, Kingston was quick to gain some early momentum as he hit Ivar with a suicide dive. Both men looked to take advantage of the match stipulation as they used all the tools at their disposal.

The former WWE Champion seemed to be closing in on a victory when he grabbed Ivar by his beard and put him through a table from the top rope.

However, it was not meant to be, as Valhalla showed up and attacked Kingston. Xavier Woods made his way out to save his partner, but to no avail. The Viking Raiders member put Kofi Kingston through the table before executing the diving moonsault to secure an impressive win.

This was Kingston's second defeat in under a month after his loss against Drew McIntyre a few weeks back.

What did you make of the Viking Rules Match between Ivar and Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.